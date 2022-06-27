ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

$100M Claims Filed By Family Of Drowned Bayonne Brothers: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tIWi_0gNtwC5l00
Bayonne's Chu Ming Zheng and Jack Jiang. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The family of a pair of brothers who drowned earlier this month at a pool in Bayonne have filed two civil claims for $50 million each, NJ Advance Media reports.

Three lifeguards were on-duty at the Lincoln Community School on June 8 when 16-year-old Jack Jiang and 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng drowned, police previously said.

The family's attorneys maintain the brothers' deaths were a result of negligence, NJ.com says.

Police said only that the brothers were in the deep end of the pool when they were spotted in distress. A guard and two others removed them from the pool and immediately began life-saving measures as the 9-1-1 call was placed, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The brothers were transported to the Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The tort claims say that several entities failed to protect Jiang and Zheng. The notices were sent to the Lincoln Community School principal, Bayonne BOE, Bayonne superintendent of schools, the state, county and city, NJ.com says.

A GoFundMe launched by the boys' neighbor had raised more than $27,000 as of Monday, June 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses. Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Nj Advance Media#Bayonne Police Capt#Bayonne Boe#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash, Victim ID'd

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was charged in the crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore

A police motorcycle crashed on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road in Lakewood, initial reports said. The crash involved a Toms River police motorcycle, a department spokeswoman confirmed. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Psych Hospital Patient Wanders Off: Police

Police are on the lookout for a Trenton Psychiatric Hospital patient who wandered off the grounds. Ewing police said they were notified by New Jersey Human Services Police about the missing person. Joseph Michalski, 55, left in an unknown direction from his residential unit at the hospital, police said. Michalski...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Who Dumped Pitbull On North Bergen Street?

Authorities are working to determine who dumped a pitbull on a street in North Bergen. The neutered, male dog was dumped by a person in a Black GMC truck on 1505-52nd street North Bergen, the New Jersey Humane Society said. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective J Vangelokos...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man admits role in murder of federal witness

An East Orange man has admitted conspiring to murder a federal witness to protect the drug trafficking organization he was a part of, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Ali Hill, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 40-Year-Old Waterbury Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
WATERBURY, CT
theobserver.com

KPD: Shoplifter wasn’t overweight, he was just wearing 9 pairs of pants & shorts on a warm summer day

On June 26 at 2:28 p.m. , Officer Kevin Carvalho was dispatched to ShopRite for a report of a shoplifting duo. Store management alleged Luis A. Lopez, 36, of Newark and Alysha A. Claudio, 33, of Piscataway, concealed $129.63 of merchandise in a brown paper bag and tried to leave the store without paying. Also inside the brown paper bag, officers found additional merchandise suspected to have been stolen from the nearby Marshall’s clothing store.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Baby Drowns In Backyard Paramus Pool

A 1-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities confirmed.Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said."Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled fro…
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy