Boston, MA

Sports Final: Red Sox are absolutely rolling right now

By Shawn Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have won seven straight and...

FanSided

MLB insider tears into Red Sox who didn’t get COVID-19 vaccine

The Boston Red Sox lost their first game of a three-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays. There were some notable absences for the BoSox. Boston has at least three key contributors who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran are all unvaccinated, thus unable to travel to Canada for a critical series against the Blue Jays.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Cora believes status of unvaccinated Red Sox will change in September

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes he'll have a full roster the next time his team heads north of the border. Cora told reporters Wednesday that the team is continuing to have conversations with its unvaccinated players who are unable to travel to Toronto this week for the series against the Blue Jays.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox promote right-handed reliever, send down Seabold

After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to Triple-A Worcester. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits (three homers). He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Tanner Houck’s absence after blowing lead vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox snatched a loss from the jaws of victory Tuesday night, as their bullpen blew a save to suffer a 6-5 defeat in the second leg of their three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The loss also inevitably shined even more light on the absence of Red Sox closer Tanner […] The post Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Tanner Houck’s absence after blowing lead vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Tuesday for Red sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's series opener, but he's on the bench a day later. Franchy Cordero is replacing Dalbec on first base and batting eighth.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Vlad Guerrero Jr. punishes Red Sox with walk-off thanks to closer who didn’t even pitch

The Boston Red Sox have quietly been the hottest team in baseball for over a month. Entering play Tuesday, Boston was 28-10 over their last 38 games. They had their seven-game win streak snapped Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. On Tuesday, the Red Sox were looking to start a new win streak. They […] The post Vlad Guerrero Jr. punishes Red Sox with walk-off thanks to closer who didn’t even pitch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox pitcher texted Alex Cora high praise of Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold's second career big-league outing caught the attention of a former Cy Young award winner. Ex-Boston Red Sox southpaw David Price tuned in for Seabold's start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 26-year-old prospect didn't have the performance he hoped for as he allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. Still, Price came away impressed with what he watched.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox display fight they'll need to survive rugged AL East

Nick Pivetta wasn't having it. Alex Verdugo refused to give in. Matt Strahm made damn sure not to let it slip away. Fresh off one of their most demoralizing losses of the season, the Red Sox reminded us what they're made of with an absolutely-gotta-have-it victory in Toronto on Wednesday night that offered a compelling reminder of their resilience.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Checking in on former Red Sox at season's halfway point

The Red Sox picked a good time to turn their season around. With an 18-10 record in June, they've given Boston fans something to cheer about after the Bruins and Celtics' seasons came to unceremonious ends. We won't hold it against you if you were too invested in the Celtics'...
BOSTON, MA

