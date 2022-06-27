ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the SEC football head coaches from worst to first

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFVvT_0gNttOn600
Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC is loaded with some of the best coaches in the entire country right now, from national title winners such as Nick Saban and kirby smart to fiery competitors that everyone in college football loves like Lane Kiffin and mike leach.

Over the last 16 years, the conference has won twelve of those national titles. The stakes are high and if you don’t win you will you not be around for long. Ed Orgeron, former head coach of LSU, won a national title on Jan. 13, 2020, and “parted ways” on Oct. 27, 2021.

While guys like Saban, Smart, and Jimbo Fisher are here, who have won national titles, the conference still has a few guys trying to turn things around.

14

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOwhP_0gNttOn600
Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone that is the head coach of Vanderbilt is likely going to be sitting in this position, so this one really isn’t on Clark Lea. How do you turn this program around? Anytime anyone has any success they are hired elsewhere immediately, so bless Clark Lea’s heart. Good luck, pal.

13

Bryan Harsin (Auburn)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6kE5_0gNttOn600
Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

While as an Alabama writer it is my job to gig Auburn, but even they know this one isn’t a joke. Auburn was 6-7 under Bryan Harsin during his first year with the Tigers in 2021. However, the larger issue at hand was that 18 players have entered the transfer portal and five assistant coaches have left the program under his tenure. With things looking bleak headed into 2022, Auburn may be looking for a new coach ahead of their 2023 campaign.

12

Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GblId_0gNttOn600
Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drinkwitz remains mostly unproven through his tenure with Missouri, but he is not off to a super hot start. Through two seasons he is 11-12, which won’t keep him around for long, but he did have an outstanding 12-1 season in his lone year as the head coach of Appalachian State. 2022 is a very make-or-break year for the head man of the Missouri Tigers.

11

Billy Napier (Florida)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UglLa_0gNttOn600
(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Billy Napier will be making his debut for the Florida Gators this season, however, from what he showed at Louisiana, he is very promising. During his four years with Louisiana, he was 40-12 and competed for the conference title each year. He picks up a very talented roster that Dan Mullen left behind and could make noise in year one.

10

Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzeIy_0gNttOn600
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Beamer took over South Carolina as his first head coaching position in 2021 and he handled it very well. The Gamecocks were bad before Beamer’s arrival, but they improved to 7-6 in a division that had the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Beamer also won the Football Writers Association of America award for First-Year Coach of the Year.

9

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aO3e_0gNttOn600
Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel inherited a

program that was in complete shambles (4-6 in 2020), and is slowly trying to put the pieces back together. During his first year, the Volunteers went 7-6 and made the Music City Bowl as well as earned a commitment from five-star QB prospect Nico Iamaleavea. Heupel took UCF to NY6 bowls, and would love to do the same with Tennessee in 2022.

8

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3q57_0gNttOn600
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After being a position coach for over 30 years, Arkansas finally made Sam Pittman a head coach, and so far he has not let them down. In 2019, the year before Pittman’s arrival, the Razorbacks were 2-10 and didn’t win a game in the conference. In year one, Pittman was 3-7 with a bad roster amid covid, but in 2021 the Hogs were 9-4 and made the Outback bowl. Pittman returns one of the best QB’s in the SEC and they will be a real contender this year.

7

Mike Leach (Mississippi State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj0LD_0gNttOn600
Syndication The Montgomery Advertiser

There is nobody quite like Mike Leach from his Twitter memes to insanely pass-happy offenses. Leach has won Coach of the Year in both the Big-12 and Pac-12 (twice). He has a career coaching record of 150-103 and has coached some collegiate greats such as Michael Crabtree and Gardner Minshew.

6

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M58l6_0gNttOn600
Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Stoops is far and away the most underrated coach on this list, and never truly gets the credit he deserves. After a rough start to his career going 2-10, 5-7, and 5-7, he has won 10 games twice and has a 4-2 bowl record for the Kentucky Wildcats. Stoops runs in college football royalty as he is the brother to Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops.

5

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDt8m_0gNttOn600
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Lane Kiffin is undeniably one of the best personalities in college football, but behind the act is a football savant. You don’t become the head coach of the USC Trojans or Oakland Raiders on accident. Kiffin was an instrumental piece behind the Crimson Tide’s offense for a few years, and has turned Ole Miss into a really dangerous team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

4

Brian Kelly (LSU)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdKM9_0gNttOn600
Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Like Billy Napier, Brian Kelly will be making his SEC debut this year for the LSU Tigers. Unlike Napier, Kelly has played for national titles and coached college football at the highest level during his time at Notre Dame. Kelly leads the Irish to 10 win seasons annually, and it can not be understated how impressive that is. He appeared in the 2012 national title vs Alabama where they were ultimately defeated. Kelly looks to utilize all the resources of the south to finally get over the hump and win a national title.

3

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxdZ7_0gNttOn600
Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Now we get to the national title-winning coaches, and we start with Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M. During three years with the Seminoles, Fisher was 39-3 with one BCS national title victory and one College Football Playoff appearance. So far with the Aggies, Fisher is 34-14, however, he did get a marquee victory over Alabama and his former mentor, Nick Saban.

2

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HofDA_0gNttOn600
News Joshua L Jones

Kirby Smart is on his way to being one of the greatest coaches the collegiate game has ever seen. During his time at Alabama as a coordinator, he was a defensive savant. Since taking over the Bulldogs, Smart is 66-15 and just secured his first national title in 2021. Georgia also appeared in the 2017 national title game which was just Smart’s second year with the program. The Bulldogs have been recruiting at record place and will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

1

Nick Saban (Alabama)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8lpG_0gNttOn600
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The mentor to Fisher, Smart, Kiffin, and so many more, the greatest coach to ever live, Nick Saban. Saban took over the reins to Alabama in 2007, and since then he has posted a record of 178-25 with four Heisman trophy winners and six national titles. Saban served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL for a few years and also won a national title as head coach at LSU. From national titles, to draft picks, to awards, to anything you can think of, Coach Saban probably holds the record for that too.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sec Football#Dolphins#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Auburn#Tigers
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
College Football HQ

Ole Miss football player shot at College World Series

Not long after Ole Miss won the College World Series in baseball, a member of the Rebels football team was shot near the site of the game. Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was struck in a hail of gunfire that came from a dark-colored pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene. Omaha ...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

A 3-Team Baker Mayfield Quarterback Trade Is Being Floated

The Cleveland Browns have dug themselves into a deep hole this season. Cleveland probably severed its relationship with Baker Mayfield when acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now the Browns will likely begin 2022 without either quarterback. The NFL is investigating Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
The Spun

Orlando Pace's Son Lands Offer: College Football World Reacts

Landon Pace has landed an offer from his father's alma mater. Pace announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State. Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was an offensive tackle for the program from 1994-96. He then went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons (12 of which were with the Rams) before making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
COLUMBUS, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy