ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Who's more likely to win the Heisman: Bryce Young or Will Anderson?

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ1qq_0gNttD5700
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Heisman trophy is the greatest award that a college football player can achieve. This year Alabama Football’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson will both be in the conversation for this prestigious award. However, for either of them to win would be historic in their own way.

Young would be only the second player in the history of the award to win it in back-to-back years, Archie Griffin of Ohio State won them in 1974 and 1975. Alabama will be prime contenders for the national title this year, and with an arsenal of offensive weapons surrounding him, Young will be breaking records along the way.

On the other hand, Anderson could be the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson of Michigan did in 1997. Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to have ever won the award as well. During Anderson’s sophomore campaign, he won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award and lead the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5).

Both players are set to have record-breaking years, but I think Bryce Young is more likely to repeat and win the award than Will Anderson is. Anderson would probably have to break the NCAA sack record or something heroic like that for serious contention, while Young needs to repeat what he has already done.

Who do you think is going to take home the Heisman trophy this season?

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State or Michigan State? King Mack set to announce decision

The finish line is in site for four-star safety King Mack. The Florida native has announced he will be making his college decision official on Thursday afternoon, and Penn State only has one team to beat for his commitment. As previously suggested, Penn State and Michigan State are the final two schools in the running for the Fort Lauderdale recruiting target. Mack made official visits to each in the month of June, with a visit to East Lansing on June 10 and a trip to Happy Valley the following weekend. Mack is a four-star safety in the Class of 2023 according to...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals thoughts on trade of WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick. Baltimore then traded No. 23 in exchange for No. 25 and a fourth-round selection, and subsequently took center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa with their second first-round pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Alabama Football#Ohio State#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR will choose between Florida and this SEC West program

It’s down to just two schools for four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III, the University of Florida and the Texas A&M. The Gaither High (Tampa) product made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and teased that an official commitment date was soon to come. Wilson made official visits to both schools in June and has been mulling things over ever since. Florida is the only place he’s visited multiple times (four combined visits in 2022) and has the home-state advantage in this race.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas commit making noise at the Elite 11 finals

The 20 best quarterbacks of the 2023 class are wrapping up a great week of competition at the Elite 11 finals, including an Arkansas commit. Malachi Singleton, a four-star quarterback pledge for the 2023 class from Acworth, Ga. has competed in California this week as part of the prestigious quarterback competition. While there, he has caught the attention of the Elite 11 coaching staff. Each day, Singleton has climbed among the rankings. By blending junior season film with camp evaluation, Singleton has increased his ranking from No. 11 to No. 7 in just one day. Greg Biggins of 247sports revealed that Singleton’s dual threat ability is what makes him one of the best quarterbacks at the camp: He’s known as a dual-threat and would probably be ranked among the top running backs in this year’s class when you see what he can do in the field. This week, he’s shown he can throw the rock as well and is going to give opposing defensive coordinators a lot of headaches in a few years. Singleton is one of three quarterbacks that have committed to an SEC program, joining Alabama commit Eli Holstein and Tennessee pledge Nico Iamaleava. List Arkansas Football: Overall Record, Streaks vs. SEC teams
ACWORTH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three more Diamond Hogs to transfer portal, making seven off last year’s team

Arkansas baseball currently has no catchers on its roster. Starter Michael Turner has exhausted his eligibility. Top reserve Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri earlier in the week. And now, third-stringer Max Soliz is into the portal, as well. Soliz’s entry is one of three transfer portal entries Arkansas has had this week. Pitchers Gabe Starks and Heston Tole also join him there. Tole announced on Tuesday he would transfer to Texas. Huge thank you to everyone in Arkansas for the past two years. I will be transferring to the University of Texas for the rest of my college career. @TexasBaseball let’s get to...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Remember that time Penn State lost the No. 1 recruit as a result of a coin flip?

When James Franklin was introduced as head coach at Penn State, he set a mission to dominate the state on the recruiting trail. Franklin has done well in securing some of the top talent from within the state on a fairly regular occasion, with some years netting more of the state’s top talent than others, but sometimes the best player in the state ultimately decides to go to a different school. That was the case back in 2000 years ago when Kevin Jones committed to Virginia Tech over Penn State. It is a story that has lived with Penn State and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Johnny Bowens de-commits from Texas A&M after visit to Oregon

We said it was something to keep an eye on, and it looks like we weren’t wrong… With 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, a verbal commit to the Texas A&M Aggies taking a visit to Eugene this past weekend to see the Oregon Ducks, our ears perked up. When he posted a photo of himself in Oregon gear on Monday with the caption “#notcommitted” it peaked our interest. Now, news has come out that Bowens officially de-committed from the Aggies on Tuesday, making us full on invested in this story. Does this mean that Bowens is going to turn around and flip to the Ducks much like former Oklahoma WR commit Ashton Cozart did? Not necessarily. However, it does mean that he is back on the table, and we know that the Ducks are at least in a good position to potentially land him in the next couple of months. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/154185780718352794211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy