Who's more likely to win the Heisman: Bryce Young or Will Anderson?

The Heisman trophy is the greatest award that a college football player can achieve. This year Alabama Football’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson will both be in the conversation for this prestigious award. However, for either of them to win would be historic in their own way.

Young would be only the second player in the history of the award to win it in back-to-back years, Archie Griffin of Ohio State won them in 1974 and 1975. Alabama will be prime contenders for the national title this year, and with an arsenal of offensive weapons surrounding him, Young will be breaking records along the way.

On the other hand, Anderson could be the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson of Michigan did in 1997. Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to have ever won the award as well. During Anderson’s sophomore campaign, he won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award and lead the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5).

Both players are set to have record-breaking years, but I think Bryce Young is more likely to repeat and win the award than Will Anderson is. Anderson would probably have to break the NCAA sack record or something heroic like that for serious contention, while Young needs to repeat what he has already done.

Who do you think is going to take home the Heisman trophy this season?

