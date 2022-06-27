ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama countdown to kickoff: 68 days

By Stacey Blackwood
 3 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 68 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team take the field.

Unfortunately, the No. 68 hasn’t been an all too popular jersey number of choice for Alabama players. Currently, there isn’t a No. 68 on the roster. In fact, the last scholarship player to wear No. 68 was Issac Luatua from 2011-2015.

Last season walk-on offensive lineman Alajujuan Sparks Jr. wore No. 68 but is no longer listed on the updated Alabama roster.

Issac Luatua’s Photo Gallery

