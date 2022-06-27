Avalanche fans take to social media in quest to bring Blink-182 to Stanley Cup victory parade

Colorado Avalanche goaltenders Darcy Kuemper (35) and Pavel Francouz (39) hug as the team celebrates after defeating Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

“All the Small Things” by Blink-182 has become an unofficial anthem for Colorado Avalanche fans. Thousands of fans can be heard singing along in unison during home games as the song is played over the Ball Arena PA system.

When the Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Sunday’s Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup, fans reportedly sang the 1999 hit in bars, restaurants and parking lots as they rejoiced in victory.

On Monday, the band took to social media to congratulate the Avs on their win.

“Congrats to the @Avalanche on their Stanley Cup victory,” the band tweeted, with an attached video of fans singing “All the Small Things” at a home game.

Now, fans are waging a growing social media campaign to bring the band to Denver for the Avalanche’s victory parade on Thursday.

“You have to be at the parade. No question,” tweeted Steven Ellis in reply to the band’s post.

“Need y’all at the parade,” echoed Carlos Mackintosh.

“Parade is Thurs in Denver, just saying,” wrote Jerry Martinez.

And so on.

If you’re an Avs fan, the stars seem to be aligned for at least the possibility of a Blink-182 cameo. Thursday, June 30, is known as “Blink-182 Day” because it’s the 182nd day of the year. It’s also the day of the victory parade. And according to its website, the band isn’t playing a concert until July 14, in London.

One thoughtful fan posted the parade route with the caption, “Hopefully you can make it Thursday,” and a crossed-fingers emoji.

The band hasn’t yet responded to the pleas of the fans, which doesn’t seem to have diminished their hopes. Pleas for the San Diego-based group to join Thursday’s victory party have flooded social media since Monday’s congratulatory post. And as they bask in the glow of the Avs’ first Stanley Cup title in 21 years, many fans believe anything is possible.