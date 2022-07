The 87th annual Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo was a great one. It was a bit windy, but we’ll take that over rain any day. I think the most exciting part of the rodeo for me was seeing young high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls compete with the adults. Blake Masden of Selah, a 15-year-old former Glenwood kid, won the bull riding. He recently placed first in the Washington State High School Rodeo bull riding finals and will soon travel to the National High School finals in Gillette, Wyo. What a thrill for all of us to watch a kid we know well compete against the men and win.

GLENWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO