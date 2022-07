Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has made headlines recently because he qualified for the World Track Championship. He ran a 13.09 in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday during the United States Track Championship. This is the perfect opportunity to give Allen recognition since he is not a player that the media talks about every day. Here’s a look at his college career, his attributes as a receiver, and his future with the Eagles.

