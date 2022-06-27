ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Levi N. Rosecrans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn September 10, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Levi Nelson and Jettie (Wilson) Rosecrans. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, P.O. Box 97, 310 N. Broadway, Salem, IL 62881 618-548-1234, entrusted with the family’s...

Gearldine “Gerri” Helen Molina

KINMUNDY — Gearldine “Gerri” Helen Molina, 77, of Kinmundy passed away at 2:10 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. Gerri was born on August 7, 1944, in Salem, Illinois, the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Williams) Doudera. Gerri worked...
KINMUNDY, IL
John Clancy

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.
DIX, IL
Billie Joe Keller

Born September 21, 1942, in Salem, he was the son of William Kelsie and Ruby Faye (Wimberly) Keller and they preceded him in death. A retired construction laborer, he faithfully served in the United State Army-Airborne division during the Viet Nam war. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He is...
SALEM, IL
William Robert “Bob” Southerd

William Robert “Bob” Southerd, 88, of Texico, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born on October 13, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Charles Clifford and Agnes (Rote) Southerd. He married Betty French on October 11, 1952, in Mt. Vernon, and she survives.
TEXICO, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 30TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 27-year-old Tre’vell Robinson of Grandview, MO was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Being a Felon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

