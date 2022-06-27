ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Ruthie P. Falk

Cover picture for the articleRuthie Pauline Falk, 91, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cambridge Medical Center. Ruthie Olson was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Blomford to Clifford and Rena (Rydeen) Olson. She grew up in Blomford and attended country school District #24 and graduated from Cambridge High School in...

Maxine F. Arriola

Maxine Faye (Zoller) Arriola, 92, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Maxine was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in St. Paul during the Great Depression. She was born to Max and Maude (Bates) Zoller. She grew up as an only child. She attended church school through the Saint Paul First SDA church through 8th grade. She loved to play with her school friends. She especially loved her girlfriend, Helen, who she talked much about. Maxine grew up knowing and loving Jesus. She attended the First church choir where she wore a choir robe and sang in the church loft. She had to quit school to go to work. She worked at Straus Knitting Mills as well as the State of Minnesota Tax Department.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Sandra L. Fredrickson

Sandra L. Rysdam Fredrickson (Snarfy), age 65, of Stacy passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She met her Savior, Jesus Christ, after a short but fierce battle with pancreatitis. Sandy was born October 16, 1956 in Braham to Ronald “Ronnie” and Dorothy...
Gordon running for Isanti Mayor

My name is Jimmy Gordon. I’m excited to be running for Mayor of Isanti. My FAITH and FAMLY help guide my PRINCIPLES which are as follows…. Protect Property Rights: No one is better equipped to take care of you than you. At city hall I’ll fight for your property rights. If you’re not hurting your neighbor you should be allowed to do as you please.
ISANTI, MN

