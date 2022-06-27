ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacy, MN

Sandra L. Fredrickson

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra L. Rysdam Fredrickson (Snarfy), age 65, of Stacy passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She met her Savior, Jesus Christ, after a short but fierce battle with pancreatitis. Sandy was born October 16, 1956 in Braham to Ronald “Ronnie” and...

Kenneth J. Kahle

Kenneth (Kenny) James Kahle, 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 21, 2022. He was born on March 31, 1961, and lived the majority of his life in the Isanti area — serving as mayor from 1993 through 1996. Kenny graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Medtronic for 25 years until he happily retired in 2015.
ISANTI, MN
Maxine F. Arriola

Maxine Faye (Zoller) Arriola, 92, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Maxine was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in St. Paul during the Great Depression. She was born to Max and Maude (Bates) Zoller. She grew up as an only child. She attended church school through the Saint Paul First SDA church through 8th grade. She loved to play with her school friends. She especially loved her girlfriend, Helen, who she talked much about. Maxine grew up knowing and loving Jesus. She attended the First church choir where she wore a choir robe and sang in the church loft. She had to quit school to go to work. She worked at Straus Knitting Mills as well as the State of Minnesota Tax Department.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Ruthie P. Falk

Ruthie Pauline Falk, 91, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cambridge Medical Center. Ruthie Olson was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Blomford to Clifford and Rena (Rydeen) Olson. She grew up in Blomford and attended country school District #24 and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Allina Health selects site for new Cambridge Medical Center

Allina Health is pleased to announce that it has chosen a site for the new Cambridge Medical Center. After months of research and planning, the site selected for Cambridge Medical Center’s new facilities will be located between Highway 65 and Xylite Street Northeast, just north of Highway 95. “From...
CAMBRIDGE, MN

