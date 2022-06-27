Sandra L. Fredrickson

Maxine Faye (Zoller) Arriola, 92, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Maxine was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in St. Paul during the Great Depression. She was born to Max and Maude (Bates) Zoller. She grew up as an only child. She attended church school through the Saint Paul First SDA church through 8th grade. She loved to play with her school friends. She especially loved her girlfriend, Helen, who she talked much about. Maxine grew up knowing and loving Jesus. She attended the First church choir where she wore a choir robe and sang in the church loft. She had to quit school to go to work. She worked at Straus Knitting Mills as well as the State of Minnesota Tax Department.

