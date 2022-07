Every team has an unsung hero or two, players who quietly go about their job, do it well and do it without complaint. Vista del Lago senior Rosie Conrad is that player for the varsity girls’ basketball team. For as long as she’s played basketball, Conrad has been more as a guard and played on the perimeter; it’s only the last two seasons at Vista that Conrad has turned into more of a post player and is playing more in the paint against bigger players.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO