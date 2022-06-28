ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

City Council commemorates Mary Bradley

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Mary Bradley’s children and family members (from left, Elisa Bradley, Rev. Pilate Bradley Jr., Dr. Lisa Bradley and Donna Glover) gather to accept a resolution to memorialize her. Precious Grundy / Lima News

LIMA — Mary Nell Bradley was recognized Monday as an outstanding citizen. The Lima City Council met Monday at 7 p.m. to memorialize the late Bradley. A resolution was created to remember Mary for playing a vital role in Lima. According to the council, her many contributions have and will continue to affect the community.

Bradley was born February 14, 1938 and died May 29, 2022. She graduated from Shawnee High School and received her degree in nursing from the St. Rita’s School of Nursing. Bradley then went on to serve as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Rita’s for 38 years before retirement.

Council members met to approve the resolution to commemorate Bradley. A resolution is a decision to memorialize an individual and is decided by means of a vote in the council.

According to the written resolution, Bradley was a member of the Second Baptist Church. In addition to her loyalty as a member, she served in leadership positions as well. She was an Evangelist in the Church of God in Christ, a leadership teacher and the choir president. The resolution also states that “Mary embraced the presence of God from her earliest days and strove to exhibit those same qualities of compassion throughout an exemplary life. Mary Bradley’s legacy of faith and service will continue to inspire her loved ones and the Lima community.”

Council Member Tony Wilkerson thanked the Bradley family. “When I think of you all I think of Matthew 7:17-18, ‘A good tree produces good fruit and a bad tree produces evil fruit. A good tree can’t produce bad fruit and a bad tree can’t produce good fruit.’ Her children are the fruit of the life she lived.”

Mary Bradley’s son, Pilate Bradley Jr., was presented the resolution by Council President John G Nixon. “I feel honored, humbled and I appreciate the council for their continued service in the community,” said Pilate Bradley.

peakofohio.com

Adult Recovery Court graduates two

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team joined in celebrating the graduation of Cody Cerwinsky and Vincent Thomas from the ARC. Friends and family of Cerwinsky and Thomas were present to celebrate their accomplishments. The graduation was held at the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Allen County inmate’s bid for freedom was short-lived

LIMA — An inmate at the Allen County jail made a mad dash for freedom Thursday. It lasted for about two blocks. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old James Marion Jr. of Lima had been returned to the sallyport area of the jail following an appearance in Lima Municipal Court. When being removed from the transport van to be walked into the jail Marion began to flee from the transport officer.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fire destroys downtown Lima building

LIMA — A Friday morning fire tore through a historic building in downtown Lima that had been under renovation. The Callahan Building, 113 E. Spring St., was a total loss, including a collapsed roof, according to officials on the scene. The fire remains under investigation. The Lima Fire Department...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dean and Pamela Roberts, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 1. Dean and the former Pamela Mays were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. Pastor William Hovestreydt officiated the ceremony. It was a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family. Witnesses to the wedding were Dick and Ann Randall.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Local volunteer helps train guide dog

LIMA — Have you ever felt your dog’s eyes following you, like they’re watching your every move? Wherever Megan Tracy walks, a pair of eyes belonging to an adoring, obedient Labrador Retriever puppy follow. But one day in the not too distant future, she will need to say good-bye to her newest friend, Zach. Those adoring eyes will hopefully be guiding a new master without the gift of sight.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty to charges filed against them by the Allen County grand jury:. Curtis Miles, 29, of Lima, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Christopher Bratton, 30, of Lima, kidnapping. Marcus Nichols (superseding), 26, of Lima, two...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Firefighters back on the scene at Shotzy’s

UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Six Allen County infants hospitalized with COVID-19

LIMA — Six infants from Allen County have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, Allen County Public Health reported on Friday. The young children, all of whom were one year old or younger, accounted for more than one quarter of the 22 Allen County residents newly hospitalized with the illness in the last two weeks, according to ACPH data.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
