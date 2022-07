A Nevada man who had referred to former President Donald Trump as his “idol” has pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on Jan. 6, as thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. The mob overwhelmed police and successfully breached the building, interrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win and forcing lawmakers to evacuate or shelter in place for hours.

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO