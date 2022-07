POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported. The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses. The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed the inmates...

