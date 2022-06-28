ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This Phone Setting Is A Surprising Stress Trigger, Study Finds

MindBodyGreen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever put your phone on silent mode in an attempt to quiet your notifications (and your mind), you might want to reconsider. According to a new study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, silencing your phone might actually have the opposite effect. For this study,...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In an effort to get better sleep, how many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement hoping it would help you get through the night? It's not uncommon, and in fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. If you're one of those people, or you're thinking about picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.
HEALTH
Inc.com

How Emotionally Intelligent People Use the Rule of Rewiring to Hack Their Brains and Change Their Habits

Emily's a passionate entrepreneur who's doing a lot of things right...But she's also a workaholic. Emily has every intention of closing shop on Friday and spending the weekend with her family. But a potential client asked for a meeting this Saturday, and she couldn't say no. Sunday won't be a day off either, since she's trying to meet a deadline on a major project.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Stress Relief#European Union#Smart Phone#Ios#Screen Time#Eu
MindBodyGreen

Synesthesia 101: Definition, Causes + A Simple Test To Find Out If You Have It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Of all the phenomena of the brain, synesthesia is one that's equally as fascinating and mysterious. Characterized by senses essentially overlapping (i.e. hearing and vision, or hearing and taste), here's what to know about synesthesia, signs of a synesthete, and a test to find out if you have it yourself.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
In Style

More Couples Are Asking for a 'Sleep Divorce' — and It Could Actually Be Really Good for Your Relationship

My husband and I have totally different preferences and habits when it comes to sleep. I am a night owl and he is a morning lark. I wake up to pee a couple of times a night because I am a big water drinker — this drives him crazy. He snores which keeps me up — and drives me crazy. We are thinking about sleeping in different bedrooms... but is this a terrible idea for our relationship? We know of one other couple who does this and it seems to actually help their marriage. —Desperately Seeking a Sleep Solution.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Some People Get More Anxious When They Try to Relax

Relaxation is analogous to "tapping the brakes" of our nervous system's fight-or-flight response. Not every relaxation methods will work for every individual. Some people paradoxically get more anxious when they try to relax. Relaxation training is one of the very first scientifically validated methods of psychological treatment (e.g., Wolpe &...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Anxiety and Depression May Interfere With Decision-Making

A new study finds that individuals with greater symptoms of anxiety and depression make fewer information-seeking choices. Individuals with greater symptoms of anxiety and depression also displayed less reflective thinking. Those displaying less reflective thinking also made fewer information-seeking choices. Less information-seeking and less reflective thinking may each promote avoidance...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

How To Boost Your Focus & Energy Levels With A Caffeine Nap

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When the dreaded 3 p.m. slump hits and you're stuck staring at your computer screen with heavy eyelids and lagging thoughts, attempts to regain focus can seem futile. You might turn to an afternoon cup of coffee; or, if you're lucky enough to have a bit of free time, maybe even a nap. But have you ever thought of combining the two?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy