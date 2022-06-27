COS mayor proposes police and fire impact fees on development

Colorado Springs Police Department, with the FBI, Pueblo Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, served search warrants for a “joint investigation into a multi-million-dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of large quantities of stolen property at Top Dollar Pawn shop locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo,” CSPD announced via Twitter June 22. That same day, CSPD announced a press conference about the operation, which was then cancelled. According to a Grand Jury Indictment released June 24, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowski, Jack Jargowski and Daria Mauro engaged in a pattern of buying stolen property from “boosters” — a person who steals merchandise, typically from retail stores — and selling it at their stores or on eBay between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 13, 2022. The indictment states the defendants, along with “other persons known or unknown,” also engaged in “racketeering activity that was related to the conduct of the enterprise.” The identified defendants are being held by CSPD on 27 counts of money laundering, one count of theft between $5,000-$20,000 and one count of pattern of racketeering. All Top Dollar Pawn locations — two in Colorado Springs and two in Pueblo — are closed. CSPD released a statement informing the public that no “lawfully pawned personal items” will be held, and instructing individuals to contact Top Dollar Pawn regarding their contracts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO