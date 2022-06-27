ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

COS mayor proposes police and fire impact fees on development

By Pam Zubeck
Colorado Springs Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years after the City Auditor's Office issued a finding that the city's police and fire impact fees imposed on annexations are inadequate, Mayor John Suthers urged City Council on June 27 to up the ante significantly. The new fees will apply on all new development, not just annexations,...

www.csindy.com

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Springs Independent

Several fireworks displays permitted in Colorado Springs for July 4

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued permits for five fireworks displays for July 4, with another two pending, including the display traditionally held at Memorial Park which will move to another location. But all of those displays could be cancelled at the last minute if weather conditions raise concerns...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Free Family Law Day for Teller, El Paso counties

On July 15, Family Law Day, the legal community will offer free information, legal advice and assistance for anyone going through a divorce, dealing with custody issues or anything else in the area of family law. This year’s event — organized by the 4th Judicial District’s Access to Justice Committee,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Cheaper marijuana in the Springs would hit Manitou’s bottom line hard

Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs submitted petitions in favor of two ordinances permitting retail sales on June 17. Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for Your Choice Colorado Springs, says the group turned in more than 2.5 times the number of signatures required to place the ordinances on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

July 4 fireworks (and lots more!) at Palmer Lake

2020 was a gross year overall, but what put former trauma nurse practitioner Cindy Graff-Kuchinsky over the edge was the COVID Fourth of July. The town of Palmer Lake was quiet that July 4, and after the community had sheltered in place for so many weeks, all Graff-Kuchinsky could think was “Oh gosh, we can’t let this happen [again].”
PALMER LAKE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
Colorado Springs Independent

Fringe candidates taking a beating

In early returns in what appeared to be a light voter turnout election, the fringe candidates of the El Paso County Republican Party were taking a beating from more moderate and experienced office holders:. Dr. Leon Kelly was creaming Rae Ann Weber in the coroner race by a margin of...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Pawn shop investigation

Colorado Springs Police Department, with the FBI, Pueblo Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, served search warrants for a “joint investigation into a multi-million-dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of large quantities of stolen property at Top Dollar Pawn shop locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo,” CSPD announced via Twitter June 22. That same day, CSPD announced a press conference about the operation, which was then cancelled. According to a Grand Jury Indictment released June 24, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowski, Jack Jargowski and Daria Mauro engaged in a pattern of buying stolen property from “boosters” — a person who steals merchandise, typically from retail stores — and selling it at their stores or on eBay between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 13, 2022. The indictment states the defendants, along with “other persons known or unknown,” also engaged in “racketeering activity that was related to the conduct of the enterprise.” The identified defendants are being held by CSPD on 27 counts of money laundering, one count of theft between $5,000-$20,000 and one count of pattern of racketeering. All Top Dollar Pawn locations — two in Colorado Springs and two in Pueblo — are closed. CSPD released a statement informing the public that no “lawfully pawned personal items” will be held, and instructing individuals to contact Top Dollar Pawn regarding their contracts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

UPDATE: Arrests made in fentanyl death of toddler

UPDATE: This blog has been updated with charges pending and bond amounts of the suspects. Two people were recently arrested in connection with the Nov. 12, 2021, death of 18-month-old Cairo Jak Astacio from a fentanyl overdose. Joenny Astacio, 36, and Kira Villalba, 29, were taken into custody, the Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
Colorado Springs Independent

Live from the backyard, it's the DownToQuest streaming house

Deep in the heart of Colorado Springs, in a suburban neighborhood that looks like so many others, the 420-friendly DownToQuest broadcasts from a detached garage studio. Through a Comcast Business cable internet line, the crew of this adults-only streaming house play a variety of video games online and dab with viewers around the world, whom they call questers, 24 hours a day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy