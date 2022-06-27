ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

John “Cowboy” Jaros

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn was born in Saint Paul, MN on July 19, 1984 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2022. He graduated high school in Wisconsin in 2002 and left home to make a life for himself shortly after. John moved from place to place until...

Nancy K. Sweet

Nancy Kaczmarek Sweet (81), following a long illness, died peacefully at home in Estes Park, Colorado with loving family at her side. The oldest of six children born to Leopold and Marie Kaczmarek in Bay City, Michigan, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Peter and Tom, husband Norm Siratovich and daughter Susan Kingston.
ESTES PARK, CO
Mike Tracy

Michael Aaron Tracy 66, lost his six month battle with Pancreatic Cancer June 10, 2022. Born Dec. 8, 1955 in Omaha Nebraska to Julius & Patricia Tracy. His memorial service was held June 21st at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Boulder, CO. A Celebration Party is being planned for a later date.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Carol Holtgrewe

“Carol Holtgrewe is the most compassionate person I have ever known.” This statement was heard countless times in Carol’s life. She was always thinking about how she could be of help to other people and at the same time, not wanting recognition for her service. Carol grew up...
ESTES PARK, CO
Celebrating The 4th With Sparks Of Hope And Pride

As a child growing up in Estes Park, living in a house next to the fairgrounds I had a perfect stage for enjoying the many events taking place there. My favorite event was the 4th of July, and the fireworks launched over Lake Estes. During my girlhood, the sequence of...
ESTES PARK, CO
Daniel (Danny) Nicholas Perugini

Danny Perugini was born in The Bronx on January 7, 1949 being the third of ten children of Ann and Daniel Perugini. He enjoyed his younger years palling around with his friends in the neighborhood before completing college and starting his sole 35-year career with Consolidated Edison of New York, serving in many aspects of electric and gas production and distribution. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motor cycles until becoming a dedicated a family man. He later bought a sailboat and developed a passion for sailing which he regularly enjoyed with friends and family on Long Island Sound. Always being involved in the community, he became Commodore of the Sea Anchors Yacht Club. Danny loved to share everything he learned in the hobbies he enjoyed. He donated his time to many, teaching people boating safety, engine maintenance, and navigation with the City Island Sail and Power Squadron, working his way up to the rank of Navigator and prestigious title of Commander, while also acquiring his Captain’s license.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
Eagle family reeling from June 17 wreck in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Colorado dream trail, Peaks to Plains, sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
DENVER, CO
Climbers Escape Massive Rockslide at Colorado’s Hallett Peak

A group of climbers is lucky to be alive after fleeing a massive rockslide in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. According to Denver 7, the group was bouldering in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Hallett Peak when they noticed large rocks and boulders tumbling down the mountain above them. The men took off running furiously down the mountain and managed to get to a safe spot and avoid injury.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Police Auxiliary, Officers in Gray

Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit”. The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
ESTES PARK, CO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets trap for bear that entered west Steamboat home

The morning of Wednesday, June 29, Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call that a bear had entered a home on Indian Trail in west Steamboat Springs, according to Christy Bubenheim, administrative assistant at CPW in Steamboat Springs. The bear entered the home through an open window and snacked on Nutella, Tostitos and more, tracking its messy paws on the floors, as documented in photos from Bubenheim.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Northglenn lands Prost Brewing headquarters

Northglenn and Adams County economic development officials said “prost” Tuesday after Denver-based Prost Brewing Co. announced it would move its headquarters to Northglenn and build a German-style biergarten at 104th Avenue and I-25, similar to its biergarten in Highlands Ranch. Prost means “cheers” in German. The...
NORTHGLENN, CO
Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
101st Army Band Concert on July 3 at Performance Park

Estes Park will be hosting the 101st Army Band in a free concert on July 3, 2:00 pm, at Performance Park on West Elkhorn Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Estes Park Village Band. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. Last appearing in Estes Park in 2017, the...
ESTES PARK, CO
Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
Monsoon showers and thunder return to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast across Colorado’s Western Slope on Thursday, but as is often the case, we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain every day. The upslope winds along the mountain slopes will be the areas most favored for showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are favorable for more widespread storms, some of which can be heavy, even away from the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO

