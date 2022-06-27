John “Cowboy” Jaros

Danny Perugini was born in The Bronx on January 7, 1949 being the third of ten children of Ann and Daniel Perugini. He enjoyed his younger years palling around with his friends in the neighborhood before completing college and starting his sole 35-year career with Consolidated Edison of New York, serving in many aspects of electric and gas production and distribution. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motor cycles until becoming a dedicated a family man. He later bought a sailboat and developed a passion for sailing which he regularly enjoyed with friends and family on Long Island Sound. Always being involved in the community, he became Commodore of the Sea Anchors Yacht Club. Danny loved to share everything he learned in the hobbies he enjoyed. He donated his time to many, teaching people boating safety, engine maintenance, and navigation with the City Island Sail and Power Squadron, working his way up to the rank of Navigator and prestigious title of Commander, while also acquiring his Captain’s license.

