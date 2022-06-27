ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Tri-Center at Woodbury Central Varsity Baseball

kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (6/28): Rossell smacks 100th career hit in Griswold win

(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Griswold, Mount Ayr, SEW, Glidden-Ralston, Lamoni, Murray and Moulton-Udell won conference games while Shen, Glenwood, AHSTW, Creston, SC East, Bedford, Underwood, TJ, CAM, T-C, Treynor, BV & Wayne were among other victors in KMAland softball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2. Kamryn Venner...
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
County
Woodbury County, IA
kmaland.com

Midge Stanley, age 74, Omaha, Nebraska

There will be a lunch and fellowship following the Mass at the Mainelli Center in Omaha, NE. Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation End:11:00 AM with a Prayer Service at 10:30 AM. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to St. Clare Catholic Church in Clariinda,...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Jean Thrapp, 90, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 2:30 PM to go to the cemetery in procession. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Center
kmaland.com

Richard Dean Martin, 80 of Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center church refreshes sanctuary

SIOUX CENTER—The congregation of a Sioux Center church returned to its sanctuary Sunday after six weeks of services held elsewhere due to a remodel project. The main focus of the $228,700 project for Bethel Christian Reformed Church was to refresh parts of its sanctuary that were part of the original building constructed in 1966.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Shen volunteers prep for fireworks show

(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Douglas Earl Nejdl, 66 of Sidney, IA

Pronunciation: Nadle - like "Ladle" Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Reconstruction scheduled for Dace Ave. bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City bridge that's been deemed one of the most structurally-deficient in Iowa is finally getting a makeover. The city will be closing Dace Ave. between Floyd Blvd. and Bluff Rd., starting Tuesday, July 5th, so crews can replace a bridge deck, sidewalk, railings and light poles.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Marvin Penning, 79, Nebr. City

Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City or Lourdes Central Catholic School - Nebr. City. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy