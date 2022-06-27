Tri-Center at Woodbury Central Varsity Baseball

(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.

