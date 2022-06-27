Tri-Center at Woodbury Central Varsity Baseball

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western softball coach Ben Greer is leaving the program for the same position at Daytona State College. Greer spent the last seven seasons with the Reivers, where he compiled a 248-129 record. View the full release from Iowa Western here.
(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison baseball team is the number three seed in Class 1A District 2 and will open their postseason against a familiar foe on Saturday. The Hawkeyes head into their third meeting of the season against Sidney after a 14-6 regular season with a 10-6 showing in the testy Rolling Valley Conference.
(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Griswold, Mount Ayr, SEW, Glidden-Ralston, Lamoni, Murray and Moulton-Udell won conference games while Shen, Glenwood, AHSTW, Creston, SC East, Bedford, Underwood, TJ, CAM, T-C, Treynor, BV & Wayne were among other victors in KMAland softball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2. Kamryn Venner...
(Boone) The road to Iowa City begins Friday, July 8th for Class 3A and 4A baseball teams. Substate semifinals will be held on Monday, July 11th with Substate finals on Wednesday, July 13th. The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the tournament pairings on Tuesday. Atlantic is in Class 3A...
Ole Miss clinched its first-ever baseball national championship on Sunday, taking down Oklahoma to complete a 2-game title series sweep. But, in the early hours of Monday morning, an Ole Miss football player in Omaha to watch the baseball squad was shot after celebrating the victory. Per the Omaha police...
There will be a lunch and fellowship following the Mass at the Mainelli Center in Omaha, NE. Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation End:11:00 AM with a Prayer Service at 10:30 AM. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to St. Clare Catholic Church in Clariinda,...
(Shenandoah) -- The Iowa Funeral Directors Association, along with local funeral home directors, are encouraging the public to attend the funeral services of World War II veteran Hugh Conklin Bell. A former World War II pilot and 1942 Shenandoah High School graduate, Bell passed away on June 2 at the...
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 2:30 PM to go to the cemetery in procession. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIOUX CENTER—The congregation of a Sioux Center church returned to its sanctuary Sunday after six weeks of services held elsewhere due to a remodel project. The main focus of the $228,700 project for Bethel Christian Reformed Church was to refresh parts of its sanctuary that were part of the original building constructed in 1966.
(Shenandoah) -- Final preparations are underway for another Independence Day fireworks show in Shenandoah. Huge crowds are expected in Sportsman's Park Saturday evening at around 9:30 for the annual fireworks extravaganza--the culmination of Star Spangled Shenandoah activities throughout the day. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and Bryston Dunkeson of the city's water department are coordinators of this year's program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Gray says he and Dunkeson stepped up after the "chief shooter," Charlie Spencer, asked for help.
Pronunciation: Nadle - like "Ladle" Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who complete a practitioner preparation program at an Iowa college no longer have to pass a professional exam to be licensed teachers in Iowa. School officials hope this change helps improve the teacher shortage Maria Ruelas is the principal at Irving Dual Language Elementary School. She said schools across […]
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City bridge that's been deemed one of the most structurally-deficient in Iowa is finally getting a makeover. The city will be closing Dace Ave. between Floyd Blvd. and Bluff Rd., starting Tuesday, July 5th, so crews can replace a bridge deck, sidewalk, railings and light poles.
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City or Lourdes Central Catholic School - Nebr. City. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Comments / 0