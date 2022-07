Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) will serve two years of probation and pay a $25,000 fine for lying to federal agents about illegal campaign contributions, AP reports. Why it matters: Prosecutors had sought a six-month prison sentence for Fortenberry, per AP. The charges against the former lawmaker, who served for nearly two decades in the House, could have seen him face up to 15 years, the Omaha World-Herald notes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO