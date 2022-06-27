ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Allegedly Took Ex Captive, Then Raped Her For Days While Ranting About Black Man

By Gina Tron
 2 days ago
After his ex-girlfriend mentioned that she had slept with a Black man, Charles Tanner allegedly got violent with her and then held her captive for days while sexually abusing her . A Florida man allegedly held his ex-girlfriend captive for five days, while starving, raping and torturing her, before...

Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of slitting wife’s throat and killing her because she burned his passport

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to clean up the scene afterwards. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at 8:49 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street. When they arrived, officers and members of the Seminole County Fire Department found Nhu Quynh Pham deceased in her apartment.
Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub

A Florida man is accused of brutally murdering his wife by slashing her throat and watching her bleed to death in a bathtub. According to the arrest report obtained by Law & Crime and viewed by PEOPLE, police in Altamonte Springs, Fla., arrested 21-year-old Xichen Yang on charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, after he confessed to killing his wife, 21-year-old Nhu Quynh Pham, inside their apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

