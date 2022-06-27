Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with the Death of Her Four-Month-Old Daughter. Louisiana – On June 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Homicide Detectives arrested Keanna Thomas, 23, for the alleged death of her four-month-old daughter. According to BRPD, the infant died on June 18, 2022, around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Uniformed officers were dispatched to the listed address in response to an unresponsive infant. The infant reportedly died at the scene. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO