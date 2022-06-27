ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurepas, LA

Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas

By WBRZ Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAUREPAS - Three men have been found dead in Lake Maurepaus after they went missing in the water Sunday afternoon. Late Monday morning, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of...

99.9 KTDY

Bodies of Three Men Recovered From Lake Maurepas

Authorities have found the bodies of the three men who went missing in Lake Maurepas on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that crews found the first body on Monday morning. Then, later in the day, around 6:30 pm, the two remaining bodies were found.
