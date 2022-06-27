ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

‘This is about to explode’: Monkeypox exposure reported in Palm Springs amid questions about county’s preparedness

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThQMV_0gNsVocD00

Health officials at a Palm Springs STI clinic says Riverside County public health is not ready for a rise in Monkeypox cases after a patient there reported possible exposure to the virus.

Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO and Founder of PS Test in Palm Springs, said a patient last Thursday reported receiving a notification from Los Angeles County health department that they had been possibly exposed to Monkeypox after attending an LA Pride event.

So far, only one person in Riverside County has gotten a preliminary positive Monkeypox test result – but county officials said only three people have been tested for it. That's because certain criteria has to be met to be tested.

Ritchie strongly suspects there are other undiagnosed cases locally. "This is about to explode in Palm Springs and elsewhere," she said. "I think it's actually already here beyond just one patient."

Clinic officials at PS Test said when they contacted the county about the possible exposure, they were told the Monkeypox vaccine is not readily available here. They said clear guidance hasn't been given on how to test for the virus either, and they're worried Riverside County's response is falling behind.

"There is nowhere to get vaccinated in Riverside County," said Matt Moran, associate medical director at PS Test. "The next question was: do they need to stay at home? What do they need to do? Good questions – but no guidelines for the Department of Health here in the county."

News Channel 3 brought those concerns to Barbara Cole, Riverside County Department of Public Health's director for disease control. She said the county is working on strategies to make the vaccine available both pre- and post-exposure.

The program is not yet in place, Cole said, due to short supply. "We can't offer vaccine that we don't yet have," she said. "As soon as that issue is addressed, we will have a plan."

Other places including New York City are offering Monkeypox vaccines to people who may have been exposed – something Moran said Riverside County should already be doing too.

"That's a little late," Moran said. "That time is now. Should have worked on it before, because it's hitting now."

Cole said the county has communicated to healthcare providers about what symptoms look like and factors that increase a person's risk.

Monkeypox is spread through prolonged, direct physical contact including intimacy, and is mainly affecting men that have sex with other men right now.

PS Test officials say they're concerned that with big gay population in Palm Springs, Riverside County should be on the forefront of the Monkeypox outbreak response.

The post ‘This is about to explode’: Monkeypox exposure reported in Palm Springs amid questions about county’s preparedness appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Tackling homelessness: How Indio is addressing growing concerns on the streets

Homelessness is a growing problem on the streets of Indio. Some residents have shared their concerns about what the city is doing to resolve this issue. “How could they let the people, especially females, live on the street like this,” said Palm Desert resident John Barnwell. Barnwell frequently makes trips to Indio and said he's The post Tackling homelessness: How Indio is addressing growing concerns on the streets appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Plaza Theatre restoration lands $2.5M in CA budget plan

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is inching closer to its fundraising goal for a multi-million dollar restoration of the 1936 landmark. The project received a $2.5 million allocation in the state's budget plan that's awaiting final approval Thursday. After a $5 million contribution from TV producer and Palm Springs resident David Lee, and The post Palm Springs Plaza Theatre restoration lands $2.5M in CA budget plan appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Alcohol extension legislation is back on the table; Coachella, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City showed interest

Senator Wiener and Assemblymember Haney introduce a bill allowing cities to extend the last call for alcohol to 4 am. Coming from Sacramento, Senator Scott Wiener, and Assemblymember Matt Haney’s legislation is planned to give the option to extend but it is not required to seven pilot cities to extend sales of alcohol at bars, The post Alcohol extension legislation is back on the table; Coachella, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City showed interest appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Preparing to hike in the heat: safety protocols

Every year, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Desert Search and Rescue (DSSAR) team and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit (RMRU) are called upon to help people who make it up a hiking trail, but can't make it back down. In a given year, the RMRU said it conducted 69 rescues last year. The DSSAR team said The post Preparing to hike in the heat: safety protocols appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Palm Springs, CA
Health
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Palm Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth of July firework preparations in light of new water restrictions

Fourth of July firework celebrations come as local water agencies start enforcing state-mandated water restrictions. Starting earlier this month, daytime watering is no longer allowed.  More: State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know "So with the new watering restrictions, I expect many people probably have grass that's getting a little brown or dried out," The post Fourth of July firework preparations in light of new water restrictions appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP’s Fourth of July `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads in Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency's annual Fourth of July crackdown. The agency's "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday, during which all The post CHP’s Fourth of July `Maximum Enforcement’ Campaign Starts Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CA legislature approves $79 million budget request for new building at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus

The California legislature has approved a $79 million budget to build Phase I of a new Student Center Building at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus. "With the campus seeing a significant increase in student enrollment, this investment of $79 million to fund a student center as part of the efforts to expand The post CA legislature approves $79 million budget request for new building at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

State budget proposal includes $15M toward affordable housing development in Coachella Valley

Rent prices are going up year after year. “I’m already tapping into my savings just to get by to pay for rent,” said resident Kassandra Loureiro. Loureiro, like so many others, is experiencing these significant price increases firsthand. “It went from like $1400 to $1800, and then now that I’m gone it went up to The post State budget proposal includes $15M toward affordable housing development in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Moran
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CSUSB Palm Desert secures $79M for new student center building in state budget

Palm Desert is one step closer to having the valley's first stand alone college campus. California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus is expected to be awarded $79 million in the state's budget plan – the full amount requested to build a new student center building which would expand programs and resources. Jason Davalos, a The post CSUSB Palm Desert secures $79M for new student center building in state budget appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Officer Diaz revives man after opioid overdose

Palm Springs Police Department carries Narcan to support various emergency calls. In this case, an unresponsive man due to an opioid overdose in Palm Springs was revived by Officer Diaz using Narcan. The Narcan carried by PSPD officers is a nasal spray used to treat opioid-related emergencies. The unresponsive man had shallow breathing and was The post Palm Springs Police Officer Diaz revives man after opioid overdose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline The post News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Preparedness#Sti#New York City#Palm Springs Sti#Founder Of Ps Test#La Pride#The Department Of Health
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier. Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs StadiumAfter a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is The post Local Fourth of July events and celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person suffers minor injuries after garage fire in La Quinta

A garage fire at a home in La Quinta Tuesday afternoon left one person with minor injuries. The fire happened on the 52000 block of Avenida Herrera. CAL FIRE said the injured person did not need to be taken to the hospital. A utilities and building inspector has been requested to the scene. The Red The post One person suffers minor injuries after garage fire in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Leaders share why they support reproductive rights throughout California

Jen Carter didn't know how impactful her 'Women in Wine' Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood would be when she planned it a year ago. Over a hundred people gathered in Bouchet in Palm Springs to show their support. All proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to the organization. Among them was Planned Parenthood, Donor Relations Manager, The post Leaders share why they support reproductive rights throughout California appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Demonstrations over Roe v. Wade decision planned in Palm Springs

You can find our full report on the demonstrations below: “Fight like hell for our rights”: Hundreds of locals protest SCOTUS abortion ruling Two demonstrations were planned in Palm Springs Friday evening over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At 7 p.m., members of the Courageous Resistance Women's Issues Committee will hold The post Demonstrations over Roe v. Wade decision planned in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire 200 resort operations positions across Palm Desert this summer. Marriott is a globally recognized company that is leisure travel-focused with over 120 resorts worldwide. They offer part-time and full-time positions, along with year-round employment and flexible shift opportunities. Marriott will be hosting three in-person hiring events throughout the The post Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new entrance at Betty Ford Center marking start of transformation project

Monday was a historical day for the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage. Officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new entrance. The ceremony marks the beginning of the center's $30 million transformation project which will see the center undergo a major facelift. "Today represents so much, but we're just thrilled to open The post Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new entrance at Betty Ford Center marking start of transformation project appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy