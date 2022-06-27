Asrock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 Review

Will a chassis be a visual treat, but building in it, a difficult feat? That's why you read PC case reviews. Some PC builds are easier than others, and much of it comes down to the specific PC case you choose. So it’s always nice to open and dig into a PC case in which every component fits without lining up flaming hoops for you to jump through. We’re not going to name any particularly difficult products, but will instead point out that NZXT's H7 Flow is the very opposite of those...anonymous transgressors. Here we have an ATX mid-tower with a bit of Extended ATX (EATX) capability, and no obstructions evident in our test build. For a straightforward, clean, and modern-looking PC buildout that performs as well as it looks, the H7 Flow is just that simple, earning an Editors' Choice award among ATX mainstream chassis.

