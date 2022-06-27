Asrock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 Review

Open-frame design for a Mini-ITX motherboard, a tri-slot graphics card, an ATX PSU and an SSD. Motherboard Form Factors Supported Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX The different needs of different PC builders make it tough to call a missing PC case feature a consistent deficit. For example, want to show off your front-panel fans? You wouldn’t want to hide them behind a dust filter, and might welcome its absence. But if less is indeed more for you, you'll find loads to celebrate in ViprTech's $99.95 Sidewindr Mini, an open-air chassis devoid of conventional case features. Great for showing off internal components, it takes minimalism to the max, lacking so much as a glass panel to collect fingerprints, or an outer frame to shield your parts. Without a front-panel power indicator or a reset button, let alone any USB ports or headset jacks, this is, literally, bare-metal computing. It's for those looking to build a statement sculpture more than a practical mini PC.
