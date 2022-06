THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayley’s Seafood will be officially shutting its doors Tuesday, June 28, at 4:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by the well-known restaurant. The restaurant announced they will be closing for good “next week” last Tuesday, June 21, due to the restaurant not being able to keep enough staff to run […]

THEODORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO