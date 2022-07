MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO