Iowa State

GOP State Central Committee member, retiring House Rep. endorses Democrat over Republican for Iowa Senate

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican State Rep. Jarad Klein also serves as a member of the Republican Party of Iowa’s State Central Committee. However, the outgoing member of the Iowa House of Representatives made waves on Monday with his endorsement of Democrat State Sen. Kevin Kinney, who is running against Republican State Sen. Dawn...

