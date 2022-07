An amendment that will change the vote threshold requirement to pass ballot measures in Arizona will appear on the ballot this November. On June 23, 2022, the Arizona State Senate voted 16-12 to put the measure on the ballot. All Republicans voted to pass the amendment, while all Democrats voted against it. The vote was also split down party lines when the Arizona House voted 31-28 to pass the amendment on February 22.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO