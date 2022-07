F1 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, £59.99) Oh, how I’ve changed. Just a year ago, I was merely a casual fan of Formula One, someone who’d occasionally watch a race on telly. But now, after last season’s monumental scrap between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, I’ve become a slathering, unsalvageable mega-fan, someone who follows all the practice sessions and listens to every podcast.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO