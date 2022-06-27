ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Town Hall will be closed Monday, July 4th, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Hall will be closed Monday, July 4th,...

Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Valvoline oil change facility OK’d

VERNON — The Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously approved a new Valvoline Oil Change location in town. The drive-thru oil change, approved at a PZC meeting earlier this month after a public hearing, will be at 371 Talcottville Road, next door to the Mr. Sparkle car wash. The...
VERNON, CT
farmington-ct.org

Independence Day Trash and Recycling-normal schedule

For Farmington residents who have trash and recycling collection through the Town's contractor (Waste Material Trucking Company), the trash and recycling collection will be on a normal schedule. To ensure proper pickups, all carts must be at the curb the night before your normal collection day.
FARMINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third-Party Candidate Announces For Secretary of the State

The same day Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced she was stepping down six months early to take care of her sick husband, Cynthia Jennings announced she would seek to join two Democrats and three Republicans in seeking the open seat. Jennings, a former Hartford City Council member and...
HARTFORD, CT
Farmington, CT
Government
City
Farmington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Bristol Press

Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Details unveiled on Route 140 construction in Ellington

ELLINGTON — Members of the state Transportation Department provided more information on proposed improvements to Route 140 at Tuesday’s virtual public hearing, where residents voiced concerns about cost, traffic and drainage issues. The proposal includes modifications to Route 140, Burbank Road and Newell Hill Road to increase sight-line...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers paramedic agreement with Stafford under review

SOMERS — Officials from Somers and Stafford are in talks to discuss the best way forward for providing paramedic service that’s financially fair and beneficial to both communities. Somers has been delivering advanced life support, ALS, services to Stafford for the past three years and the towns are...
SOMERS, CT
WTNH

Hartford rail line to be suspended for two months starting in July

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Rail service on the Hartford Line will be suspended for two months starting in July. Connecticut residents have started to ride the rails again. According to Josh Morgan of the DOT, the Hartford Amtrack Line was at about 75% of the pre-pandemic recovery in May. However, the line will be paused […]
HARTFORD, CT
#Independence Day
WTNH

One of New Haven’s biggest intersections opened on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A crowd of politicians and other city and state officials crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard at Orange Street Monday morning. Why did they cross the road? To prove that you can now get to the other side. The area that has been a highway connector for decades used to be […]
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Wallingford

I’d wondered about that every time riding the train between Hartford and New Haven. The train stops in Wallingford. There must be a reason. I had been to Wallingford a few times before. Once was to do a home visit for work and I spent quite awhile hopelessly lost because GPS went wild in one area. Another time was to visit a friend. The most memorable was getting into a fight with skinheads at a show and needing to leave ASAP. It was a long time ago, couldn’t tell you which bands we were there to see, and all I know is that I didn’t get my ass beat and I ate Taco Bell after. Notable, since I’ve had Taco Bell fewer times than I’ve been to Wallingford.
WALLINGFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Aviation Company with Site in Bridgeport Announces its Expansion Plans with 40,000 Square Foot Facility

Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA), was the special guest at a small business celebration in Clarksburg at Engine Management Specialist, LLC. The event, which highlighted the success between Engine Management Specialist, LLC and its local community bank, Clear Mountain Bank,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Bristol Press

Lt. Eric Peterson leaving Plainville Police Department

PLAINVILLE – Plainville Police Department second in command Lt. Eric Peterson has announced that he will be leaving the local department after 25 years to become the new Police Chief in Coventry. Peterson was approved for the role by the town council in Coventry Monday night. He will be...
PLAINVILLE, CT

