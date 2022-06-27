ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins July 8

By Dave Jensen
 3 days ago
The weather should be great for getting some great photos with the Clydesdales ton a summer day. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. No reservations are required to get up close to the Budweiser Clydesdales West Coast Team for their upcoming Camera Day at the Biergarten. Some folks...

How About Tickets to Red Rocks, a Great Night’s Stay, and Southwest Airlines Tickets?

It's hard to beat the idea of winning free tickets to a Red Rocks show with a night's stay at the pricey Origin Hotel near Red Rocks- but it gets better. Red Rocks Amphitheatre just keeps upping their game. In spring of 2021, they put up a new stage roof that is amazing and can hold 15 elephants; recently, they announced a partnership with AC Golden to have their own beer, and now a very cool contest.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
Summer Fun in Colorado: Ride in The New ‘Tour de Donut’

It's a biking event that Colorado has been crying out for. Imagine a family-oriented bike ride while competing along the route to win... donuts. Fist off, we'll all have to agree to disagree on the spelling of the confectionary delight: "Doughnuts" vs. "Donuts." In this particular event, it's "Donuts." No matter how you spell it, it sounds like a fun adventure for a summer morning in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain National Park warns visitors after 'large rockfall event'

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) asked visitors to avoid the area of a rockslide that happened Tuesday afternoon. According to a post on RMNP's Facebook page, a "large rockfall event" happened on the south side of Hallett Peak about 4:30 p.m. that resulted in sliding rock falling into Upper Chaos Canyon.
Passenger rebooks flight at Airport after 4 hours on phone

(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
DENVER, CO
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Patriarch of Hungenberg Produce passes away

Donald Edward Hungenberg, 93, of Greeley, passed away on May 31 at Meadowview of Greeley, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born to Edward and Ruth (Baker) Hungenberg on January 1, 1929, in Greeley, Colorado. Donald was raised in the Greeley area where he grew up and worked on the family farm with his father, Edward. He attended College High School where he excelled in basketball and track. After high school, Donald attended and graduated from Colorado State College (now UNC) where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and was a member of the Delta Delta Tau Fraternity. He competed with the UNC Track Team, running the hurdles. After completing his education, Donald taught and coached at Pierce High School and later in Gering, Nebraska, before returning to Colorado in the spring of 1953.
GREELEY, CO
The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

