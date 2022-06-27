Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins July 8

Donald Edward Hungenberg, 93, of Greeley, passed away on May 31 at Meadowview of Greeley, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born to Edward and Ruth (Baker) Hungenberg on January 1, 1929, in Greeley, Colorado. Donald was raised in the Greeley area where he grew up and worked on the family farm with his father, Edward. He attended College High School where he excelled in basketball and track. After high school, Donald attended and graduated from Colorado State College (now UNC) where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and was a member of the Delta Delta Tau Fraternity. He competed with the UNC Track Team, running the hurdles. After completing his education, Donald taught and coached at Pierce High School and later in Gering, Nebraska, before returning to Colorado in the spring of 1953.

