New Braunfels, TX

Coleman to close New Braunfels plant by end of year

By Eric Weilbacher
 4 days ago
Coleman has had a manufacturing presence in New Braunfels for 42 years. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Camping gear and equipment manufacturer Coleman,...

