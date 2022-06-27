ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Peterson set to fight Le'Veon Bell in exhibition boxing match

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Legendary running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are officially trading in their cleats for boxing gloves.

The unsigned NFL free agents are set to fight on the undercard of the “Social Gloves 2” event, which is being promoted by YouTuber Austin McBroom.

It’s an event that books fantasy fights with celebrities and social media stars. Apparently, that’s the cool thing to do these days after all of the recent fight hype surrounding Jake and Logan Paul.

Peterson and Bell have been confirmed to the fight card on July 30, per ESPN. That fight alone could create a significant draw considering the weight of each of the players’ names in the sports world.

But can they box?

That’s the biggest question mark heading into an event that could be equally as cringe-worthy as it is entertaining.

Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

