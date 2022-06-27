ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes High school activity fees see a $20 increase

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Increased transportation costs have resulted in increased activity fees at Detroit Lakes High School. During the monthly meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022, the Detroit Lakes School Board approved a $20 increase to fees at the high school level. The total fee will be $120 per...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 27-29

9:35 a.m., Oil spill was reported at a transformer along 110th Street, Menahga. The spill was caused by a tree that fell during a storm. 9:49 a.m., Kids put a picnic table in the lake at the Frazee public beach. Officers removed the table and noted the city workers would chain the tables to the shelter to prevent the tables from going into the lake again.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 29-July 10

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kolomkobir.com

North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawley, MN
City
Park Rapids, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1184 Estate of NANCY WICHMANN AKA NANCY K. WICHMANN AKA NANCY KAY WICHMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated October 2, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Michael J. Henning, whose address is 1209 Jackson Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 6/23/2022 Referee Susan Solheim (COURT SEAL) Date: 6/23/2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Court Administrator, Deputy The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P .C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX:701-282-0825 (June 29; July 6, 2022) 77660.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Nine from Essentia Health receive ‘Joyful Nurse’ award

DETROIT LAKES — Two nurses, Pamela Holland and Molly Hilukka, from Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes were amongst the recipients of the 2022 Restoring Joy to Leadership Award. The awards are presented by Restoring Joy to Leadership, a “spiritually based leadership-development consulting firm.” Nurses from a variety of organizations...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Legion baseball: Post 15 swept in home doubleheader against Moorhead

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes legion baseball team suffered a pair of losses on Wednesday night at Washington Ballpark. After Post 15 dropped game one 4-2, Moorhead ran away with game two, tagging Detroit Lakes in six out of seven innings in a 12-2 drubbing. Post 15’s runs...
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Detroit Lakes High School#The Activities Committee
voiceofalexandria.com

Elbow Lake man is injured in crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls. A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
DL-Online

Amateur Baseball: Ada hands The Club first home loss

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Baseball Club lost to the Ada A's 11-1 in a mercy-ruled eight inning game. Monday's game was the first home loss for The Club, whose hitters managed only one run on four hits against the Ada's pitching staff. "In the simplest of terms,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
DL-Online

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Mackenthun 60th Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday, June 30, 1962, at 2:00 PM, Mary Joan Brandvold and Richard John Mackenthun were joined in holy matrimony at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. A reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents, followed by a honeymoon to Minnesota’s North Shore Scenic Drive and Canada. Richard and Mary moved to Roscoe, Illinois in 1966 and have lived in South Beloit, Illinois since 1970.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Francis E. “Bud” Gunderson

Jan. 25, 1929 - June 27, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Francis E. “Bud” Gunderson, 93, Fargo, N.D., died Monday, June 27, in SMP Health - St. Catherine South. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery near Audubon, Minn.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy