Rose Marie Nelson “Rosie” (Nee Abraham), age 84, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on June 27, 1937, to Charles and Jean (Nee Hensiak). Rosie married Arnold in April 1968. Together, they owned and operated Arnie & Rosie’s Silver Key Resort on Kettle Moraine Lake for seven years where they enjoyed meeting the campers and making lots of new friends. She learned how to play the Spoons and loved playing them to the Music on the Juke Box, she also taught the kids that were camping how to play them. Rosie loved cooking and canning. Her favorite pass time was to play YAHTZEE, and Bingo. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Eden.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO