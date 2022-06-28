ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Primary 2022: Richard Irvin, Jesse Sullivan still hope to catch frontrunner Darren Bailey

By Craig Wall
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sthx4_0gNrOPB200

The Republican candidates for Illinois crisscrossed the state Monday, doing all they could to win over last minute voters on the eve of the primary election.

This weekend's endorsement from former President Donald Trump may have sealed the deal for front runner Darren Bailey.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: See Illinois candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more

Jesse Sullivan hosted rally at Noon Whistle Brewing hoping to tap into any voters he can. Bailey is hosting his own rally in Des Plaines at 7 p.m., at a moment when it looks like it's his race to lose.

Bailey jetted around the state Monday, meeting supporters at airports including the Vermilion regional airport outside Danville.

Downstate State Senator Darren Bailey may have sealed the GOP nomination for Illinois governor with Trump's endorsement, but his opponents are still hoping to catch him.

A last minute endorsement from Trump at a downstate rally this weekend may have solidified his front-runner status and propels him to a primary victory.

"Well, I think the biggest difference is just awareness getting us but propelling us into national headlines," Bailey said. "People are aware, so now they're following it, even our own Twitter and Facebook and the messages that I am receiving there are people out there that just really were checked out."

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the one-time front runner, spent Monday touring Forest City Gear, an aerospace gear manufacturer in Roscoe, outside Rockford, trying to win over employees who may not have voted yet. Irvin dismissed the Trump endorsement, saying Bailey is too conservative to win the general election in November.

"You need Republican votes, you need independent votes, and you need Democratic crossover votes," Irvin said. "Darren Bailey, no matter who he stands on the stage with, would not be able to get those independents and get those Democratic crossovers. I am the only one that will be able to get that."

Former Governor Jim Edgar worried about the down ballot impact of a Bailey primary victory.

"We would have the most right wing slate we've ever had going into the general election in Illinois, and I don't think that's good for the Republican Party in Illinois," Edgar said.

Sullivan also made a series of last-minute campaign stops, touting his own conservative credentials while attacking Bailey as the candidate Gov. JB Pritzker thinks he almost easily beat in November.

"I think we can, we're surging, there's so many undecideds just now making up their mind," Sullivan said. "We've also energized a whole group of people who have not voted in Republican primaries before but they're sick and fed up with how far left this governor has gone and want to fix the state."

Recent polls suggested there were still quite a number of undecided voters but whether it's enough for Irvin or Sullivan to catch Bailey is the question that will be answered Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edgar
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
KWQC

Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. “Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Pekin Mayor concedes Illinois House race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mayor of Pekin Mark Luft conceded to challenger Travis Weaver following a competitive race for a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Luft released a statement announcing his concession on Facebook. “It’s been an honor to serve as your state representative,” Luft said....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Downstate Illinois#Election State#U S Senate#Congress#Gop
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
US News and World Report

Races to Watch in the Illinois Primary

Illinois has become bluer in recent elections, as historically Republican suburbs in Chicagoland have turned increasingly to the Democrats. Republicans have hoped to reverse some of these gains, but the influence and preferences of the party’s rural base in this week’s primaries may make that difficult. Meanwhile, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy