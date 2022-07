A $40 million phosphorus recovery facility will be constructed by the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) under a plan presented to the city's Urban Design Review Board last week.The WRA anticipates tougher state and federal regulations to limit phosphorus and is trying to get ahead of them, Larry Hare, the WRA's treatment manager, tells Axios.Why it matters: Phosphorus is a naturally occurring element but when there is too much of it — usually from fertilizers, manures or sewage — it can lead to reduced oxygen in water. That can result in toxic algae that can be harmful to...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO