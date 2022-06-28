One-Punch Man Finally Challenges Saitama With Real Fight

Dragon Ball Super has pushed Vegeta over the edge by showcasing what his Ultra Ego form is like when it reaches a more dangerous limit than ever! When Vegeta first got into his fight with Granolah during the set up for this final fight with Gas in the Granolah the Survivor arc, he revealed his own take on Ultra Instinct for the first time. Vegeta boasted that it was a technique that he was able to create on his own, and with that power he gains more strength the more damage he takes on. But it's got a lot of issues in terms of how it's actually used in fights.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO