Extra blood donors sought during critical summer months

Blood supplies are critically unstable every summer, according to Catherine Orr, in charge of donor recruitment in the region for the American Red Cross, and many donors go on vacation when the need for donations is at its highest.

Sharing this, she said, "would help save lives."

"The Red Cross is the only blood bank to supply blood to 100 percent of WNY hospitals," she said. "There are more recipients in need than donors, so we are constantly seeking new blood donors."

The Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to help with blood drive registration, promotion, and the canteen. Any one interested in volunteering can call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Walk-ins at blood drives are welcome, or donors can save time and book an appointment by clicking here .

Local blood drives:

Tuesday, June 28, American Legion, Batavia, 8960 Alexander Road, 2 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29, St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main St., Batavia, 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 8, Social Services Building, 5130 East Main Street Road, Batavia, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 14, St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Road, East Pembroke, 1 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19, First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia, 2 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23, Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Road, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UPDATE : Additional time and location: Village Fitness, July 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.