ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Want to run for office in Pleasanton? City workshop to lay out required steps

By Pleasanton Weekly
calmatters.network
 4 days ago

The Pleasanton City Clerk’s Office is hosting a pre-nomination orientation this Wednesday (June 29) at 6 p.m. in the Pleasanton Public Library for prospective candidates considering a bid for city...

calmatters.network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Menlo Balance initiative faces council scrutiny, resident complaints

Menlo Balance’s initiative to prohibit the Menlo Park City Council from redesignating lots zoned for single-family homes without voter approval has verified all the signatures needed to appear on the November ballot. Rather than immediately vote to place the initiative on the ballot, the council at its June 28 meeting decided further information was needed and authorized a study on the impacts.
MENLO PARK, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore downtown hotel plans receive green light from city

The boutique-style wine country hotel planned for downtown Livermore is coming to fruition with the city’s recent approval of revised site plans proposed by Davis-based hoteliers Presidio Companies. According to city staff, the four-story, 133-room hotel to be developed on the southeast corner of Railroad and South Livermore avenues...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Residents elated over plan for new city park in Old Mountain View neighborhood

Old Mountain View residents will get their neighborhood’s first new park in years thanks to an agreement between the city and the owner of a historic home. The Mountain View City Council approved the purchase of land for a new mini-park at 711 Calderon Ave. at its June 28 meeting, an idea that was first sparked four years ago when the property owner approached the city.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasanton, CA
Elections
Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
calmatters.network

Santa Clara County supervisors want to increase fines, enforcement for tobacco sales violations

The punishment for tobacco retailers that are caught illegally selling products to minors in Santa Clara County may soon get a lot stricter. The county Board of Supervisors considered recommendations to strengthen compliance and enforcement of local regulations on the sale of tobacco and vape products at its June 28 meeting. Fifth District Supervisor Joe Simitian requested that the proposed changes — which increased fines tenfold in some cases — be made even more substantial.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore school board appoints Van Schaack as next superintendent

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District named deputy superintendent Chris Van Schaack the new superintendent of schools this week. The decision comes nearly three weeks after 12-year Superintendent Kelly Bowers publicly announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. “Chris is more than prepared...
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Local#Clerk S Office#Fppc
calmatters.network

Fourth of July celebration in Pleasanton

Downtown Pleasanton will see a familiar sight this Monday afternoon: red, white and blue filling Lions Wayside Park. The community’s Fourth of July festivities, which were traditionally organized each year by the Make a Difference, Today & Always organization but have been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions, are back for 2022 — on the holiday from 12-1:30 p.m.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Mountain View Whisman takes an 'extremely conservative' approach to its budget, planning three years of deficit spending

The Mountain View Whisman School District’s 2022-23 budget projects that its reserve levels will drop over the coming three years as the district operates at a deficit, but administrators say that outlook is based on a set of very conservative budget assumptions that may undershoot the true amount of revenue the district ends up bringing in.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
calmatters.network

??Housing plan stretches Palo Alto's height limit

For decades, developers looking to build in Palo Alto faced a formidable restriction: a citywide 50-foot height limit that limited most new buildings to four stories. These days, as the city is preparing a plan to accommodate more than 6,000 new housing units over the next eight years, the rule is facing its biggest stress test since the city adopted it about 50 years ago. The city’s proposed Housing Element, which lays out the city’s housing strategies and lists potential housing sites, includes a variety of policies that would allow residential developments to exceed the 50-foot limit.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Efforts to curb airplane noise leave Palo Alto leaders fuming

As the San Francisco International Airport explores new flights procedures for reducing airplane noise over Bay Area communities, Palo Alto is voicing frustrations that its concerns continue to fall under the radar. The most recent dispute between the city and the airport was detailed in an exchange of letters between...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Fourth of July celebrations return in person to the Peninsula

Events across the Peninsula will be taking place in person this year to mark Independence Day. From concerts to fireworks, there are a variety of ways to enjoy Fourth of July festivities over the course of the holiday weekend, with some events returning after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Tri-Valley innovation: Monitoring impacts on multiple organs

Spend some time talking with Gatik Trivedi and you will be impressed. Trivedi just finished up his sophomore year at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, and he’s already developed a diagnostic technology that is designed for widespread use in the undeveloped countries of the world. He’s engaged in discussions with the Zambia Disease Control Center to run a pilot program there. And he’s well-spoken when discussing it.
SAN RAMON, CA
calmatters.network

Former community college chancellor pleads not guilty on corruption charges

Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo pleaded not guilty to all corruption charges leveled against him on Thursday, June 30, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Galatolo, 59, of Menlo Park, was arrested on April 12 at San Francisco International Airport, upon returning...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Emerald Hills resident powers the community

After evacuation orders for the Edgewood Fire were lifted, some residents’ problems weren’t over, as they returned home to power outages. Emerald Hills resident George Whitehill and his family decided to assist the community where they could, in the form of electrical power. Whitehill, who powers his home...
EMERALD HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy