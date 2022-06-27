Want to run for office in Pleasanton? City workshop to lay out required steps

For decades, developers looking to build in Palo Alto faced a formidable restriction: a citywide 50-foot height limit that limited most new buildings to four stories. These days, as the city is preparing a plan to accommodate more than 6,000 new housing units over the next eight years, the rule is facing its biggest stress test since the city adopted it about 50 years ago. The city’s proposed Housing Element, which lays out the city’s housing strategies and lists potential housing sites, includes a variety of policies that would allow residential developments to exceed the 50-foot limit.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO