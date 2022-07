No sand in between your toes here. If your home is in desperate need of a piece of art that evokes a sense of oceanic calm, BearMoose Brewery is here to help. The Everett brew house is hosting a make-your-own sea glass window-making class, providing all the supplies you need for your seascape. Participants will preselect the size of the window when purchasing tickets — the three options are 5-by-7, 8-by-10, and 11-by-14, with varying costs.

EVERETT, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO