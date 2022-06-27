ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Lexington Frisco Duet Series Plans Available

landonhomes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are now available for Duet Series homes in the Lexington Frisco community of new homes in Frisco TX. Brand new plans have been created to showcase affordable, spacious and energy-efficient homes on 41’ lots. These newly designed two-story homes have 4 or 5 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths and 2-car garages. Sizes...

landonhomes.com

rejournals.com

Last-mile Amazon distribution facility sells in Dallas-Fort Worth

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a 186,344-square-foot, last-mile distribution facility triple net leased to Amazon in the Dallas-Fort Worth community of Arlington. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Oxford Properties. Realterm acquired the asset. The building sits on 15.523 acres...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Cool Dallas Pools to Visit This Summer

Summers in Dallas can be miserable. Especially when the temps are tiptoeing their way into the “hottest summer ever” record books. And if you don’t have immediate access pool to a pool, you might have to resort to sticking your head into the freezer or cranking up the AC—threatening, as always, the state power grid’s ability to handle power—just to find some relief from the heat.
DALLAS, TX
The Top 7 Burger Joints In Collin County

Mark Stuertz’s quest for Collin County’s top eateries continues with this round-up of his favorite burger places. Come take a look and plan your next meal with his list. Butchering and grinding since 1974, Ye Ole Butcher Shop Meat Market-Burger Joint resembles an old-fashioned meat dispensary. Its modest refrigerator case is packed with steaks, briskets, roasts, chops even sides of beef. But the on-premises/to go action is centered around its freshly ground burgers. We opted for the “All the Way Buffalo Burger with Cheese” served on a brioche bun: rich, hearty and immensely satisfying. They also serve 12-Point Buck Burgers (Tuesdays), Elk Burgers (Wednesday) and Wild Hog Burgers (Thursdays). Beef, too. For the veg heads, they have veggie burgers, but truth be told, vegetarians are a hunted species in these parts: There’s a trophy vegan torso — allegedly collected at a Dallas salad bar — mounted on the wall. So watch your six if you run exclusively on celery and arugula.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Arlington approves $15 million to redevelop 'functionally obsolete' shopping center

The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.
ARLINGTON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Communion Neighborhood Cooperative closes diner in Richardson

The Communion Modern Diner permanently ceased operations effective June 23. (Courtesy Communion Neighborhood Cooperative) The Communion Modern Diner permanently closed, effective June 23. According to a sign posted on the diner’s door, the closure was caused by an “unprecedented price increase” from the diner’s vendors. The diner was located at 514 Lockwood Drive and was part of the Communion Neighborhood Cooperative, which also includes the Communion coffee shop and a coworking office space. www.communioncooperative.com/coffee-eats.
RICHARDSON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas

Our Top 10 Pizza Places In Dallas, Texas showcases the 10 Best Pizza Places in the legendary city of Dallas, Texas. There is no simpler form of food that can also be turned into a complex meal. No matter how you like your pizza served, there is an awesome pizza place in Dallas Texas waiting for you.
DALLAS, TX

