From Oregon State University Interim President Becky Johnson. “Oregon State University is surprised and disappointed by the decision of USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 Conference. OSU continues to strongly believe in the continuing strength of the Pac-12 Conference as a conference of champions made up of globally recognized Tier 1 research universities. The strength and momentum of Oregon State in teaching, research, service and athletic competition is profound and will continue.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO