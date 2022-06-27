ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

As expected, Deshaun Watson will appear at arbitration hearing this week

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL and the NFLPA will begin their hearing in from of independent arbitrator Sue Robinson on Tuesday. The hearing could last a number of days, or more, depending on the amount of information presented from both sides and Robinson’s questions.

Following the completion of the hearing, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will have some, but not complete, clarity on what the 2022 season will look like.

It has been reported that the NFL is looking at a lengthy suspension for Watson and, given the multi-step process, could easily get their way based on a decision made during CBA negotiations.

As would be expected, given that he spoke to NFL investigators already, Watson will be present, in person, for the hearings starting Tuesday according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Wason has repeatedly said that he does not believe he did anything wrong. That still may be true but he has also settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him.

With the NFLPA, and likely his own attorney Rusty Hardin, by his side, Watson will get a chance to speak for himself to the person who will make the first decision on potential discipline. If Robinson finds that he did not violate the conduct policy, the matter is finished. If she finds that he did violate the league’s policy, Roger Goodell will ultimately have say over the final discipline unless Watson takes Tom Brady’s route.

