Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly. Tomorrow, Friday, July 1, 2022, Clovis Police will be holding a DUI checkpoint at a location within the city limits. Also, this weekend and through Monday, July 4, officers on patrol will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO