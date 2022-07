This notice is to inform the general public and the media and is conducted in accordance with the mandates of North Carolina General Statutes 160A-71 and 143-318.12 (a), that the regularly scheduled July 4, 2022, meeting of the Shelby City council has been cancelled in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The regular meeting schedule, as adopted by the Council, remains in place for all other regular meetings of the Council and will resume on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 300 South Washington Street, Shelby, North Carolina.

SHELBY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO