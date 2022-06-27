ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa...

www.nhl.com

markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to pull off an incredibly rare three-peat feat in the NHL after losing in six games to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, but that doesn’t mean the Bolts have lost a bit of positivity about their outlook in the 2022-23 NHL season. In […] The post Lightning’s Steven Stamkos finds way to scare rest of NHL after Stanley Cup Finals loss to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
UPI News

Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration

June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The trophy sustained the damage amid the Avalanche's on-ice celebration Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. "I don't...
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history

The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […] The post Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NHL teams with most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions. The Avs took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena on Sunday night to close out the 2022 Cup Final and capture Lord Stanley. As the two-time defending champs, the Lightning were looking to become just the sixth...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all?

The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond. Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade set for Thursday in Denver

Players, coaches, staff to be lauded by fans, mayor with rally at Civic Center Park. The celebration is on. Officially. The city of Denver announced that it will celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, on Thursday with a parade downtown and a fan rally at Civic Center Park.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

It's going to be a fun summer for Colorado sports fans since the Avalanche are now Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and just their third championship in the team's history. The Lightning had won the previous two championships and were on the hunt to be sixth team in NHL history to pull off a three-peat before Colorado emerged victorious. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

How many Stanley Cups have the Blackhawks won?

A new Stanley Cup champion was crowned on Sunday night. The Colorado Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. With the triumph, Colorado improved to a perfect three-for-three in the championship round. The Avs, who joined the NHL in...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

Richardson to focus on defense, culture as Blackhawks coach

CHICAGO -- Luke Richardson wants the Chicago Blackhawks to play an up-tempo style next season, and the new coach has a recent example to draw from. "My philosophy is the game is a fast game now and a good example is watching the Final this year," Richardson said Wednesday. "There's a lot of speed and skill but you watch how hard [the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning] played, and it's the leaders and older players who have been there before who are leading the way. [Avalanche forward] Nate MacKinnon's finishing checks, well, that's the culture you want to build here."
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

