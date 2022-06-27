ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Little Bacon Bear at the 2022 BET AWARDS

By BreAnna Holmes
Z1079
 4 days ago

Your favorite terror and our very own Little Bacon Bear was live at the 2022 BET Awards! For the first time, her show right here on 93.9 WKYS was broadcasted straight from Los Angeles to The DMV (and worldwide on kysdc.com) 7pm-12am! Little Bacon Bear writes on IG “I’ve been a busy bear this weekend

First time taking my night show on @939wkys all the way to the 2022 #BETAwards and it was really something special

As I catch my breath – check my story to watch the exclusive interviews with some familiar faves!”

Take a look at her exclusive interviews with our fav Ari Lennox and Ella Mai plus photos below…

Little Bacon Bear at the 2022 BET AWARDS was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFHaV_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

2. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPexH_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear poses for the camera at the 2022 BET Awards

4. French Montana & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBLNy_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear with French Montana at the 2022 BET Awards

5. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0su0YQ_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

7. Blac Chyna & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mqvq_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear with Blac Chyna in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

8. Little Bacon Bear & Ne-Yo at the 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsNJ7_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear & Ne-Yo in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

10. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w07nk_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

11. DVSN & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgIT3_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room with DVSN at the 2022 BET Awards

12. Omeretta The Great & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fATD_0gNqxpby00

Omeretta The Great & Little Bacon Bear the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

13. Arin Ray & Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dnccn_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear with Arin Ray at the 2022 BET Awards

14. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SWjp_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

15. Little Bacon Bear 2022 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNZfu_0gNqxpby00

Little Bacon Bear in the radio room at the 2022 BET Awards

