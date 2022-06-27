CCSD Board Of Education Approves Addition Of Entry-Level Drive Training For New Bus Drivers

Stakeholders in the IKM-Manning Community School District are asked to weigh in on critical aspects of the school strategic planning process by completing a brief survey. Superintendent Trever Miller says, “As we plan for the future of our school district, we believe it is important to include a variety of perspectives that represent the students, parents, grandparents, alumni, business owners, and community members who have a stake in our district. We hope to get participation from all ages and perspectives that represent the communities we serve.” The 36-question survey opened on Wednesday and will remain available through midnight on July 15. School officials are focusing on four main themes for strategic planning: student achievement and development, school climate and culture, communication and community engagement, and resource management. Stakeholders can find the survey online through the link included with this story on our website. Paper copies are available at the IKM-Manning High School and the libraries and city halls in Manning, Manilla, and Irwin. Respondents should return paper forms to the district office or libraries by July 15. Once surveys are collected, the district plans to hold eight community focus groups to examine the response and delve deeper into each topic. A workgroup will refine the strategic plan throughout the summer, presenting a final draft to staff in August. Once completed, this plan will be implemented beginning at the start of the 2022/23 school year and serve as a five- to 10-year guide for the district.

MANNING, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO