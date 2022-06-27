CCSD Board Of Education Approves Addition Of Entry-Level Drive Training For New Bus Drivers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



1380kcim.com

IKM-Manning Stakeholders Asked To Fill Out Questionnaire As Strategic Planning Moves Forward

Stakeholders in the IKM-Manning Community School District are asked to weigh in on critical aspects of the school strategic planning process by completing a brief survey. Superintendent Trever Miller says, “As we plan for the future of our school district, we believe it is important to include a variety of perspectives that represent the students, parents, grandparents, alumni, business owners, and community members who have a stake in our district. We hope to get participation from all ages and perspectives that represent the communities we serve.” The 36-question survey opened on Wednesday and will remain available through midnight on July 15. School officials are focusing on four main themes for strategic planning: student achievement and development, school climate and culture, communication and community engagement, and resource management. Stakeholders can find the survey online through the link included with this story on our website. Paper copies are available at the IKM-Manning High School and the libraries and city halls in Manning, Manilla, and Irwin. Respondents should return paper forms to the district office or libraries by July 15. Once surveys are collected, the district plans to hold eight community focus groups to examine the response and delve deeper into each topic. A workgroup will refine the strategic plan throughout the summer, presenting a final draft to staff in August. Once completed, this plan will be implemented beginning at the start of the 2022/23 school year and serve as a five- to 10-year guide for the district.
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Council Approves Rec Center Bids But Leaves Out Fitness Room Renovations

The Carroll City Council voted during their meeting Monday to move forward with most, but not all, of the proposed renovations and improvements to the Carroll Recreation Center. Officials were forced to head back to the drawing board earlier this year on the project after the bids to replace HVAC equipment, revamp locker rooms, install a raised walking track in the gymnasium, and more came in well over the initial estimate. The project was scaled back and rebid, with only one contractor, Badding Construction, participating in the second round. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer outlines the scope of the base bid along with the three alternates.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

MRHC To Expand Dermatology Services In September

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is looking to fill a gap in western Iowa for skin care services with the expansion of its dermatology department later this summer. Nurse practitioner, Abby Behrens, will begin offering medical and cosmetic dermatology services in September to provide acne, eczema, rash, and other similar treatments, skin cancer screening, and much more. MRHC CEO Linn Block says, “Abby and her team provide a great service to our patients, and demand has increased. We try to make every attempt to meet the needs of our patients, so we are excited to provide more availability for dermatology services right here in Manning.” And as Iowans prepare to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, MRHC encourages patients to protect themselves from potential damage from the sun and heat. They recommend using UVA/UVB-blocking sunscreen whenever you are outside. Drink plenty of water to offset the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion. Spend some time in the shade to cool off regularly, and cover skin with a large-brimmed hat or protective clothing when possible. Appointments will be offered twice a month beginning in September on the first and third Wednesday of each month. To learn more about MRHC’s new dermatological offerings, call 712-220-7069.
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Public Health Returns To County Oversight July1

Tomorrow (Friday) marks the official end of St. Anthony Regional Hospital’s management of Carroll County Public Health. Historically, the public health department has been split into three segments: Home Care Aides, Environmental Health, and Public Health. Carroll County has contracted with St. Anthony Regional Hospital for 27 years to oversee public health, but that longstanding arrangement is ending following a study ordered by the Carroll County Public Health Board. Home Care Aide Administrator Megan Owen and Environmental Health Director Carey Kersey will serve as interim co-directors during public health’s transition into the county’s structure. Owen says the shift results from the board’s desire to bring the department more in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 10 essential public health services guidelines, which focus more on population health.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

The Glidden City Council Agreed To Assist Lidderdale In Fire And EMS Emergencies

The Glidden City Council met last (Monday) night and brought up an agreement to execute automatic mutual aid for fire and emergency medical response with Lidderdale. City Administrator, Brooke Peterson, says Glidden’s Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service Department have a mutual agreement to assist the small towns in the Glidden area.
LIDDERDALE, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Launching Taskforce Aimed At Addressing Concerns In Downtown

The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is beginning to create a task force to address growing concerns regarding economic viability in the community’s downtown shopping district and beyond. The former JCPenney building on the corner of 5th and Adams Streets has been vacant for nearly two years. With the recent announcement that Uptown Sporting Goods will close its doors in the coming weeks, Chamber Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says they are actively assembling a team to address the empty storefronts.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
1380kcim.com

St. Anthony Invites Community To Wednesday’s Farewell Reception For Retiring President And CEO, Ed Smith

St. Anthony Regional Hospital staff is inviting the public to join them in saying goodbye to President and CEO Ed Smith as he prepares for his upcoming retirement. The hospital is hosting a come-and-go reception for Smith from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) in the hospital atrium. Smith joined St. Anthony Regional Hospital in 1988 as vice president and chief financial officer. Under Smith tenure, St. Anthony experienced tremendous growth, including the St. Anthony clinic expansion, Rehab Services remodel, the addition of Garden View Assisted Living and the construction of the St. Anthony Cancer Center. Smith was also active in the local community, serving as City of Carroll mayor from 2000 to 2006 and on the Carroll Area Development Corporation and New Hope boards. Again, the reception for Smith is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital atrium. Refreshments will be served during the event.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Chautauqua Days Coming Up This Weekend In Sac City

The annual Chautauqua Days celebration is slated to start this weekend in Sac City with events for the whole family to enjoy. Sac City Clerk, Jamie Highland, says there will be plenty of events for everyone. Events get kicked off Friday night, and Highland says they have plenty of stuff...
SAC CITY, IA
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-80 WB near Exit 57 in Cass County

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Fire & Rescue, Cass EMS and law enforcement responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident on I-80 westbound near Exit 57 (Olive Street), Tuesday (today). At least one vehicle had reportedly rolled over, and one person was complaining of a possible back injury. The crash was reported at around 4:23-p.m. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane and backed-up for miles. Additional details are currently unavailable. (Photos taken from 4:40-pm to 4:55-p.m. by Ric Hanson)
CASS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Garbage truck fire brings rapid response Tuesday in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
ADEL, IA
Traffic
Traffic
Education
Education
KCCI.com

Nearly half of Iowa in need of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost half of Iowa is in need of rain. A new Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows over 47% of Iowa is rated as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the hardest hit by the dry weather. Large portions...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Crash slows traffic at First Avenue, Iowa Highway 141 Monday

A crash occurred Monday evening at the intersection of Iowa Highway 141 and Iowa Highway 144 in Perry. No injuries were reported in the incident. It was not immediately apparent at the crash scene how many vehicles were involved. A passenger car sustained serious front-end damage and came to rest in the westbound lanes of the intersection.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
kicdam.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
kwbg.com

Hawkeye 50 at Boone Speedway, July 25th

BOONE, Iowa—After a successful debut at Boone Speedway in 2021, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to the Iowa track Monday, July 25, for the Hawkeye 50. The event, originally scheduled for early July, will now kickoff one of the biggest weeks in Late Model...
BOONE, IA
1380kcim.com

Thursday’s Live And Local Concert Will Feature Aged Spirits

The Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Artwork Studio are partnering to create more fun during the Live and Local concert series. Artworks Studio will host the first sidewalk art festival during Thursday’s live concert. Owner of Artworks Studio, Laura Comito, says “The Live and Local concerts are such a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to gather and listen to great music. I wanted to bring a creative element to the concert event by hosting a sidewalk art festival. My hope is that the street art festival will become an annual event for Carroll.” The concert series brings community members together for an evening of music and fun. Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome, and the concert is free and open to the public. Preforming this Thursday is Aged Spirits in Carroll’s downtown central business district.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

A Woman Has Been Arrested In Storm Lake For Burglary And Assault

The Storm Lake Police Department has arrested an individual on warrants that stemmed from an incident on Sunday. According to authorities, 20-year-old Luz Elena Barron was taken into custody at approximately 10:35 a.m. at Citizens Community Credit Union. The warrants stem from an incident that happened Sunday evening at approximately 4:49 p.m. Law enforcement say Barron allegedly assaulted her estranged boyfriend outside his home in the 700 block of Hudson Street. She reportedly entered the residence and attempted to assault the victim until the family intervened. Officials say she fled the scene before officers arrived. On Tuesday morning, Barron was arrested by officers and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on two charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Barron is being held on a $10,000 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA

