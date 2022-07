Will you be in Cape Cod this fourth of July weekend? We are so lucky to have such a beautiful place in Massachusetts to spend these lovely summer days. From absolutely stunning beaches to unique coastal shops, to the local restaurants, Cape Cod is truly one of a kind. We have made you a summer list of some must-try places in Cape Cod you may not know about. Whether you have a sweet tooth, a need for some beachy décor, or the urge to eat two pounds of fried clams, we have you covered!

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 HOURS AGO